Hampshire Constabulary were called to the store in Copnor Road during the early hours of the morning, at 3.51am.

A Facebook post from owner James Hewett, and Mandi Honiahaka, shows the front entrance of GT Hewett and Son was smashed, with glass strewn over the floor.

Officers are currently investigating what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 3.51am this morning to a report of a break-in at GT Hewett & Son Ltd on Copnor Road.

‘Two vehicles have been reported as stolen following the incident.

‘An investigation is underway.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220084437.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron