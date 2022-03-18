Portsmouth man charged with burglary due to appear in court
A PORTSMOUTH man has been charged with burglary after an incident in which a ‘number of items’ were taken.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:27 am
Brian David Kerridge, 43, of Victoria Road North, was charged with dwelling burglary and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 18 March).
The charge comes following an incident at an address on St Ronan’s Road on Thursday, January 20.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 4am and 4.30am entry was gained to the property via a ground floor window and a number of items were taken.’