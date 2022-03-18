Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Brian David Kerridge, 43, of Victoria Road North, was charged with dwelling burglary and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 18 March).

The charge comes following an incident at an address on St Ronan’s Road on Thursday, January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 4am and 4.30am entry was gained to the property via a ground floor window and a number of items were taken.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron