Portsmouth man denies charges over incident in which Moneyfields FC footballer Stanlie Hopkins was stabbed
A MAN charged over an incident in which a footballer was stabbed has denied the offences after appearing at court.
Sammy Philpott, 36, pleaded not guilty to two counts of wounding with intent during a short appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning.
It comes after 27-year-old Stanlie Hopkins of Portsmouth – who plays for Moneyfields FC as a defender – was stabbed in the Red Lion pub car park in Cosham around 5.30pm on October 25.
He received wounds to his chest and abdomen and needed treatment at Southampton General Hospital.
Police said a 39-year-old from Portsmouth also suffered injuries to his back and face during the incident before he was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.
A 40-year-old man from Chichester was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident before being released on conditional police bail.
Another Portsmouth man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.
Philpott, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
He was bailed to appear back at crown court on December 13.