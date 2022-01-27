Images sent to The News show the vehicle being lifted out of the water and on to the A32 just after midnight on January 27.

The incident took place off the A32, near the Quay Street roundabout after a road traffic collision on nearby Belvoir Close.

Prior to the car being salvaged from the mud flats, one casualty was pulled from the vehicle and seen to by paramedics.

A car being pulled from Fareham Creek in the early hours of January 27, 2022

Witnesses reported seeing ‘at least 20 blue lights’ as police, paramedics and fire crews attended the scene.

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Fareham and Cosham firefighters were called at 11.17pm last night following a road traffic collision on Belvoir Close.

‘The vehicle involved had left the road and was stuck on the mudflats.

‘HIWFRS worked to release one casualty from the vehicle, who was then handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

‘Crews left the scene at 11:46pm.’

The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

The barrier between the A32 and Fareham Creek after a car drove into the water