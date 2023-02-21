Portsmouth man found guilty of attempted murder after victim stabbed in chest and face
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder a year on from stabbing a man in the chest and face – leaving him needing life-saving surgery.
Sherwan Ali, 27, attacked a 33-year-old man from Southsea around 2.30pm on Monday February 28 last year at an address in Middle Street. Police attended and found the victim with stab wounds to his chest, face and hands.
Ali, of Middle Street, was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder. The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment and was later discharged following life-saving surgery.
READ NOW: Man charged with teen rape
Ali denied the offence and was remanded into custody ahead of a trial, which began at Portsmouth Crown Court last week. The court heard how Ali had stabbed the victim, who was known to him, in the chest and face, causing serious life-threatening injuries.
The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict. Ali is now next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday April 13.