Portsmouth man jailed after rock hits woman during Southampton burglary
Samuel Bradley, 24, of Widley Court Drive, Cosham, has been locked up for four and a half years for the ambush on 20 September.
Windows at the Wilton Avenue property were smashed using a brick, rock and wine bottle.
The rock hit one resident, a woman in her 30s, causing minor injuries to her back. Bradley carried out a search of the house and caused damage to a number of internal doors with a knife.
Bradley was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He appeared at Southampton Crown Court where he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He will also be subject to three years’ worth of post-sentence supervision and a ten year restraining order against the victim.
Detective Inspector Jamie Johnson, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Area Crime Team, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident which left the occupants of the targeted property understandably very distressed.
“Burglary, particularly aggravated burglary, can be extremely upsetting and traumatic for victims, and I am pleased that Bradley has now been brought to justice and will serve time in prison for what he has done.
“I hope that this sentence brings some closure to those involved and reassures the community that we are committed to bringing those who commit burglary to justice. We have a right to feel safe in our homes, and we will continue working tirelessly to protect that.”