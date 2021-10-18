19-year-old Samuel Tshimbalanga, of Australia Close, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning (October 18) having previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cannabis possession and possessing criminal property.

The court heard how Tshimbalanga was arrested on August 17 as part of an investigation into heroin supply in Portsmouth involving officers from Portsmouth’s high harm team, as well as the eastern criminal investigation department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Tshimbalanga

The investigation led officers to evidence linking Tshimbalanga to a local drugs network.

On arrest, a number of class A drugs and class B drugs worth £1,900, as well as £390 in cash, drugs paraphernalia and two mobile phones were located and seized.

SEE ALSO: Emergency worker assaulted

Scott Johnson, Inspector of Portsmouth’s high harm team, said: “We are incredibly pleased with this result following a thorough investigation by specialist officers from both our high harm team and our criminal investigation department.

‘We continue to ensure that Portsmouth is a hostile environment for drug dealers to operate and our key aim is to protect vulnerable people while making our local communities an uninhabitable place for criminals who come here to deal drugs and threaten, intimidate or harm others.

‘Drugs related activity will not be tolerated in our city and we will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us as being involved in this kind of activity. The support we receive from local people is vital in helping us make our communities safer and every piece of information is greatly appreciated.

Anyone who suspects that drug-related activity may be taking place in their local neighbourhood is asked to contact us by calling 101 or via our online reporting portal: hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

‘Every call you make helps us to build a strong intelligence picture and enables us to take positive action and bring offenders to justice.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron