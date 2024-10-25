Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Portsmouth has been jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds of stock from city centre shops.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Marcus Freeman, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Friday (October 18) following a shoplifting spree. He targeted Sainsbury’s in Guildhall Walk, as well as Holland & Barrett in Commercial Road.

Simon Marcus Freeman, 35, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison following a city centre shoplifting spree.

Freeman was found to have committed five offences. This included stealing items valued at £560 and £1,012.73 from Holland & Barrett on September 11 and 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This thieving continued during three separate incidents at Sainsbury’s. He swiped goods valued at £429, £215.90 and £219 from the Guildhall Walk store on September 22, October 9 and 17.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Freeman was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.