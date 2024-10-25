Portsmouth man jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds of stock from Sainsbury's and Holland & Barrett
Simon Marcus Freeman, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Friday (October 18) following a shoplifting spree. He targeted Sainsbury’s in Guildhall Walk, as well as Holland & Barrett in Commercial Road.
Freeman was found to have committed five offences. This included stealing items valued at £560 and £1,012.73 from Holland & Barrett on September 11 and 29.
This thieving continued during three separate incidents at Sainsbury’s. He swiped goods valued at £429, £215.90 and £219 from the Guildhall Walk store on September 22, October 9 and 17.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Freeman was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.