A man from Portsmouth has been jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds of stock from city centre shops.

Simon Marcus Freeman, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Friday (October 18) following a shoplifting spree. He targeted Sainsbury’s in Guildhall Walk, as well as Holland & Barrett in Commercial Road.

Simon Marcus Freeman, 35, of no fixed abode in Portsmouth, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison following a city centre shoplifting spree.

Freeman was found to have committed five offences. This included stealing items valued at £560 and £1,012.73 from Holland & Barrett on September 11 and 29.

This thieving continued during three separate incidents at Sainsbury’s. He swiped goods valued at £429, £215.90 and £219 from the Guildhall Walk store on September 22, October 9 and 17.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Freeman was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

