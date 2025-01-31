Sainsbury's: Southsea man jailed after spitting in shop worker's face and on police van in Portsmouth
Lorne Martin, 57, of Elm Grove, Southsea, has been put behind bars following the incident at Sainsbury’s in Commercial Road.
Portsmouth Police reported that Martin tried to steal £26 worth of items from the shop, before turning violent towards an employee who tried to stop him. Martin spat in their face and hurled foul abuse at them.
He then proceeded to spit a police van while being arrested. Martin was punished at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (January 23).
“He was sentenced for shoplifting, common assault and criminal damage after he also spat on a police vehicle when he was arrested. Martin appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 23/1, where he was given a sentence of 20 weeks imprisonment.”