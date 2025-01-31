Sainsbury's: Southsea man jailed after spitting in shop worker's face and on police van in Portsmouth

A man from Southsea has been jailed for spitting in a shop worker’s face among other offences.

Lorne Martin, 57, of Elm Grove, Southsea, has been put behind bars following the incident at Sainsbury’s in Commercial Road.

Portsmouth Police reported that Martin tried to steal £26 worth of items from the shop, before turning violent towards an employee who tried to stop him. Martin spat in their face and hurled foul abuse at them.

Lorne Martin, 57, of Elm Grove, Southsea, was jailed for spitting at a shop worker and on a police van, among other offences, at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. | Chris Moorhouse

He then proceeded to spit a police van while being arrested. Martin was punished at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (January 23).

“Lorne Martin, 57, of Elm Grove, Southsea, stole about £26 worth of items from the store on Commercial Road, before being verbally abusive to staff and spitting in one member of staff's face,” Portsmouth Police said.

“He was sentenced for shoplifting, common assault and criminal damage after he also spat on a police vehicle when he was arrested. Martin appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 23/1, where he was given a sentence of 20 weeks imprisonment.”

