Jaded rail commuters are dealing with a signalling fault between two major stations which started yesterday.

Southern Rail services between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central are struggling to cope with the problem, leading to less trains operating between both sites.

The company initially reported the issues yesterday on its social media channels, with tickets being accepted on Great Western Railway and South Western Railway trains as a result. They released a map showing where tickets will be accepted.

This issue has continued into the following day, with all trains terminating at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway station. Southern Rail said: “This fault will continue to affect some Southern services to/from Southampton today.

“Every other train that normally runs to Southampton Central will now terminate at Portsmouth and Southsea. This means there is now only an hourly, direct service, to Southampton.”

Southern Rail said commuters can still use their tickets with alternate providers when travelling between Portsmouth and Southampton.

“Using an alternative service may increase your journey time,” they added. “We advise that you check your journey and allow at least an extra 20 minutes to reach your destination.”

South Western Railway added: “Trains have to run at a reduced speed on the lines towards Eastleigh and Portsmouth, which has caused noticeable delays to services in the area. Services running through the area may be delayed or revised as a result. For further information or onward travel advice, please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.”

The initial announcement of the fault was made at 6.29am yesterday morning. “Southern services that run to and from Southampton may terminate and restart at a different station to normal, for instance at Portsmouth & Southsea or Bognor Regis,” they said. “If your planned train is affected, you may need to take a different train than planned, change trains en route or use an alternative route to complete your journey instead.”