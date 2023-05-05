News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man named and charged with 12 shoplifting offences after Southsea Tesco targeted

A man has been charged with multiple shoplifting offences.

By Freddie Webb
Published 5th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Simon James Collins appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning. Police made an arrest after numerous items were stolen from a Tesco store in Albert Road, Southsea.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Simon James Collins, of St Michaels Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with 12 counts of theft from a shop, between February 27 and May 4.

Simon James Collins, 50, St Michael's Road, Southsea, was remanded to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Simon James Collins, 50, St Michael's Road, Southsea, was remanded to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning.’

