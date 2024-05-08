Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 26-year-old female made a report to the police on January 4 just before 8am that she was being harassed by a male. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously confirmed they received a call from a woman receiving “malicious communications” from a man in his 20s.

A male, 28, from Portsmouth, was detained on suspicion of stalking and sending a communication conveying an indecent/offensive message later that month. He was originally placed on conditional bail until April 22.

A police spokeswoman said the man has been re-bailed until July 22. In a statement issued at the time of the arrest, Fareham Police said several items were seized.

The force added: “Stalking is a very serious offence that can have a detrimental affect on the person being stalked. Hampshire Police will deal robustly with anyone who is a perpetrator of this."