Portsmouth man re-bailed following stalking arrest with woman being barraged with "malicious communications"
A 26-year-old female made a report to the police on January 4 just before 8am that she was being harassed by a male. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously confirmed they received a call from a woman receiving “malicious communications” from a man in his 20s.
A male, 28, from Portsmouth, was detained on suspicion of stalking and sending a communication conveying an indecent/offensive message later that month. He was originally placed on conditional bail until April 22.
A police spokeswoman said the man has been re-bailed until July 22. In a statement issued at the time of the arrest, Fareham Police said several items were seized.
The force added: “Stalking is a very serious offence that can have a detrimental affect on the person being stalked. Hampshire Police will deal robustly with anyone who is a perpetrator of this."
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Stop Domestic Abuse charity offers a helpline and support to those dealing with stalking and similar incidents. People can reach out to them by calling 0330 0533 630, or by visiting their website. Anyone in an emergency should call 999.