A man from Portsmouth was jumped in the street and robbed by two attackers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, aged 38, was assaulted while walking down along the River Lavant towpath in Avenue de Chartres, Chichester. Cash was stolen from him while he was on the floor, police said.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into the robbery, which took place at 6.45am on November 14. The force said: “The victim, a 38-year-old man from Portsmouth, was approached by two men and assaulted. A small amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first is described as being 6ft and skinny, aged about 30, wearing a light coloured hooded top pulled over to conceal his face. The second is described as being 5ft 5ins and of stocky build, with unkempt black hair and a beard, aged in his mid 20s. He wore a green coat without a hood which displayed a logo on the chest, and dark coloured jogging bottoms.

“Officers are investigating and want anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward, including anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting serial 261 of 14/11. Reports can also be submitted online via the Sussex Police website.