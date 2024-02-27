Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Bews, 27, of no fixed abode in Southsea, inflicted a night of terror to residents of Macaulay Avenue and Masefield Avenue in the early hours of Friday, November 3. Bews was caught by a number of residents entering their homes and when police arrested him he spat at, kicked and punched them.

He was sentenced to 39 months imprisonment for 10 offences when appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, January 22. The court heard that Bews was first spotted after a dog barked as he tried to break-in to a property on Masefield Avenue, causing the occupant to wake up and spot him as he headed towards a neighbours house. The occupant and his neighbour then confronted Bews who initially walked away but then returned and assaulted one of them.

Shortly after Bews entered two further properties in Macaulay avenue, the first occupant woke up to a noise and found multiple sets of keys were missing. The occupant of the second property was sleeping on the sofa when Bews entered and an altercation ensued. With the help of another resident and neighbours they were able to restrain Bews and contact the police.

When the police arrived Bews claimed to have Hepatitis B and spat at the officers before hitting one and kicking another. There were multiple stolen items found in his possession and he was also on CCTV trying to get into multiple vehicles. He was found guilty of dwelling burglary and dwelling burglary with violence, two counts of attempted burglary, three counts of attempted theft from a motor vehicle, assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Chief Inspector Andrew McDonald said “The impact of Bews’ actions has been felt by multiple victims who should have been able to feel safe in their homes. The impact of having your home burgled should not be underestimated, and I’m really pleased that we have secured this outcome for the victims in this case.

“Bews’ actions have also been felt by the officers who were assaulted whilst trying to do their job in protecting the communities they serve and keeping people safe in the process. This behaviour is appalling and completely unacceptable and will never be seen as ‘just part of the job’. We will do everything we can to deal with these offences and offenders quickly and robustly.

