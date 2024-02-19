Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video circling on social media showed an officer pinning a man down in Commercial Road on February 1 around 5pm. The male was detained after three members of the public, two police officers and a police community support officer were allegedly assaulted outside Barclays bank.

No one was seriously injured during the incident but an allegation of excessive force has been levelled against the officer which is now being investigated. “We can confirm that we have received a complaint in relation to the incident and it is currently being handled by our Professional Standards Department, as is routine with any complaints received,” a force spokesperson said.

Speaking of the incident officers were called to the spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault, three counts of assaulting a constable, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail until Monday 29 April.

“We are looking to identify two potential victims of the assault who were no longer on scene when police attended. One is believed to be a Deliveroo cyclist. If this was you, or if you witnessed the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240047305 or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”