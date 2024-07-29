Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent man who attacked a woman and smashed up her car after being driven home from a party has been jailed.

Daniel Joseph Brown has been put behind bars for over 10 months after being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court. The 37-year-old, of Elm Grove, Southsea, attended a house party on December 1, 2023, and asked a female for a lift home.

The woman agreed and drove him to his house in the early hours of December 2. After stopping, Brown refused to get out of the car despite being asked multiple times - becoming aggressive. He proceeded to break the vehicle’s windscreen and the rear-view mirror.

Brown then turned his aggression towards the victim, hitting her in the face and leaving her with an eye injury. He left the scene, with the woman returning to the party to get help from friends. She was later taken to the hospital. Officers arrested and charged Brown on February 5, 2024, and was sentenced on July 17. He was handed a 42 week prison term for assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage. Brown was also ordered to pay £1300 in compensation.

Detective Constable Vivian Schram, of the Serious and Complex Investigations team, said: “This conviction would not have been possible without the brave support and cooperation of the victim. Her willingness to come forward and provide crucial evidence played a pivotal role in securing this sentence.