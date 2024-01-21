News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth men arrested for conspiring to supply cocaine as part of an organise crime gang

Two men from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply drugs as part of an organised crime gang.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) detained the males last Monday (January 15). The arrests were made in connection with a drugs investigation, and a previous warrant in Tottenham, North London, in 2023.

They were detained on suspicion of committing three offences, which includes planning to organise travel for a vulnerable person to exploit them. SEROCU said: "Two arrests have been made by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) in connection with a drug investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine, arranging/facilitating travel of a person with a view to exploitation and participation in an organised crime group.

"It is in connection with a warrant that officers carried out in Tottenham on October 18 last year. Both men have been released on bail."

Related topics:TottenhamDrugs