Portsmouth men arrested for conspiring to supply cocaine as part of an organise crime gang
Two men from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply drugs as part of an organised crime gang.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) detained the males last Monday (January 15). The arrests were made in connection with a drugs investigation, and a previous warrant in Tottenham, North London, in 2023.
They were detained on suspicion of committing three offences, which includes planning to organise travel for a vulnerable person to exploit them. SEROCU said: "Two arrests have been made by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) in connection with a drug investigation.
"A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine, arranging/facilitating travel of a person with a view to exploitation and participation in an organised crime group.
"It is in connection with a warrant that officers carried out in Tottenham on October 18 last year. Both men have been released on bail."