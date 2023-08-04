News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth murder probe: Southsea man charged with murder after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Guildhall Square

Police have charged a man from Southsea with murder after an 18-year-old “boy with dreams” was found dead in Guildhall Square.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Aug 2023, 07:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:59 BST

Donnell Charles, 23, of St Peters Grove in Southsea was charged with four seperate offences by police in their investigation following the death of City of Portsmouth College student Aimen Ahmed, of Hordean.

Aimen was stabbed to death on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. He is remembered by his foster family as “a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh.”

Aimen Ahmed, of Horndean, was stabbed to death on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sam Stephenson.Aimen Ahmed, of Horndean, was stabbed to death on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sam Stephenson.
Aimen Ahmed, of Horndean, was stabbed to death on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sam Stephenson.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 23 year-old man has been charged with murder as part of our investigation into the death of 18 year-old Aimen Ahmed in Portsmouth. We were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday 29 July after Aimen was stabbed.

"Police officers and paramedics, along with colleagues from partner agencies in the area provided treatment to the teenager who died a short time later.

"Today (August 3) 23-year-old Donnell Charles of St Peters Grove in Southsea was charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Possession of a Bladed Article as part of our investigation.

Charles has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday, August 4.)

As previously reported in The News, Aimen was treated by police and paramedics after being stabbed by a stranger at roughly 11pm.

He died a short while later. Three teenagers, aged 15, 16, and 17, were initially detained, but were released without charge and face no further action.