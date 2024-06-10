Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men from Portsmouth have been jailed after large quantities of illicit and Class A drugs were discovered.

The two men have been jailed for a combined total of 18 years for firearms offences as a result of an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday June 7, Perry Binns, aged 37, of Westerham Close, Cosham was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer firearms, one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer ammunition and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

At the same hearing, Steve Jones, aged 46, of Fratton Road, Portsmouth was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer firearms, one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer ammunition, one count of manufacturing firearms and one count of manufacturing ammunition. On 22 February this year, warrants were carried out in Westerham Close, Cosham and Mays Yard industrial estate, Horndean. At Westerham Close, officers found 70 firearms and over 600 rounds of ammunition that had been hidden in a number of suitcases. Testing of a selection of these confirmed that they were blank firearms which had been converted into viable prohibited firearms. All of the firearms appeared to have been converted similarly. The ammunition had also been converted from blank rounds.

Steve Jones, aged 46, of Fratton Road, Portsmouth was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

In addition, officers discovered approximately £7,000 worth of heroin in a storage cupboard. At the industrial unit in Mays Yard, officers seized ammunition in various stages of conversion along with tools and equipment used to convert ammunition and firearms. Binns and Jones were charged in February this year.

At the industrial unit in Mays Yard, officers seized ammunition in various stages of conversion along with tools and equipment used to convert ammunition and firearms.

At Westerham Close, officers found 70 firearms and over 600 rounds of ammunition that had been hidden in a number of suitcases.

Senior investigating officer, detective inspector Clair Trueman, of SEROCU, said: “Today Binns and Jones have received significant custodial sentences for their role in converting firearms. As a result of our investigation we have prevented potentially deadly weapons from being used in our communities to inflict fear and harm. I hope this case serves as an example of the relentless pursuit by SEROCU to bring offenders to justice and that the sentences reflect the severity of the crimes committed.”