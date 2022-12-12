The UK’s first public parole board hearing, ‘proven habitual liar' Russell Causley, now 79, was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

He was first convicted of murder in 1996 but this was quashed by the Court of Appeal in June 2003, and he then faced a second trial for murder and was again found guilty. It is thought he killed her between June and August 1985.

Undated family handout photo of Russell Causley. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

Causley was freed from prison in 2020, after serving more than 23 years for the murder, but was sent back to jail in November last year after breaching his licence conditions. He has never disclosed the location of Ms Packman’s body.

A panel of three parole judges questioned Causley, who could not be seen on the livestream with only his voice audible after a request was granted for him to remain off camera during the hearing. They are also considering more than 650 pages of information including a victim impact statement.

The parole panel chairman told Causley: ‘Your version of events has varied frequently over time. Your wife’s body has never been found. The precise circumstances of the murder are not clear.’

The parole hearing was told how Causley’s sentencing judge described how he ‘bullied and dominated’ his wife for years before moving his mistress into the family home, adding that he was a ‘totally ruthless’ and ‘calculated’ killer.

Giving evidence to the hearing, Causley said he spent time after his release reading, doing crosswords, walking and shopping and he got on well with staff at his bail hostel but ‘could have had a better rapport’ with his probation officer.

But he received an official reprimand for spending the night away from the hostel in August 2021 when he visited a friend in Watford but could not get a taxi home. The panel then heard about a series of suicide attempts that Causley said he made. On Christmas Day 2020 he wrote a suicide note, and then in September 2021 he took a taxi to some cliffs before deciding that they were not high enough to jump from.

He was recalled to prison in November 2021 after failing to answer a phone call from his probation officer and was logged as missing after it was found he had disappeared from his bail hostel overnight without his phone or wallet.

Causley told the hearing he had gone to Portsmouth, where he went to college, and walked around the city before going to dinner.

He claimed he was attacked and robbed by three men after he walked along the promenade in the evening.

Asked why he thought this happened, he told the panel: ‘I just think it was wrong time, wrong place,’ adding that it may have been because he was an elderly man walking with a stick.