Portsmouth police appeal for help in finding 'vulnerable' missing woman from Cosham

Charlene Howard, 38, was last seen at a property in Rochford Road, Cosham, at around 4.10pm on Sunday.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Charlene’s welfare, as they believe she may be in a ‘vulnerable’ state, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Charlene Howard. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He said: ‘When last seen the 38-year-old was walking towards the town centre and was wearing a black hoody, dark trousers and red/brown hair in a bun. She may also have a black eye she was recovering from. She is white and around 5ft 4 inches tall.

‘We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she is. If you have please call us on 999 quoting 44210397226.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.