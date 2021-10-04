Portsmouth police appeal for help in finding 'vulnerable' missing woman from Cosham
POLICE are appealing for help as they search for a woman who has gone missing from Cosham.
Charlene Howard, 38, was last seen at a property in Rochford Road, Cosham, at around 4.10pm on Sunday.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Charlene’s welfare, as they believe she may be in a ‘vulnerable’ state, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘When last seen the 38-year-old was walking towards the town centre and was wearing a black hoody, dark trousers and red/brown hair in a bun. She may also have a black eye she was recovering from. She is white and around 5ft 4 inches tall.
‘We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she is. If you have please call us on 999 quoting 44210397226.’