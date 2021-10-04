Portsmouth police appeal for help in finding 'vulnerable' missing woman from Cosham

POLICE are appealing for help as they search for a woman who has gone missing from Cosham.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:54 am

Charlene Howard, 38, was last seen at a property in Rochford Road, Cosham, at around 4.10pm on Sunday.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Charlene’s welfare, as they believe she may be in a ‘vulnerable’ state, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Read More

Read More
Great British Bake Off TV star Paul Hollywood to serve up a slice of theatre fun...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Charlene Howard. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He said: ‘When last seen the 38-year-old was walking towards the town centre and was wearing a black hoody, dark trousers and red/brown hair in a bun. She may also have a black eye she was recovering from. She is white and around 5ft 4 inches tall.

‘We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she is. If you have please call us on 999 quoting 44210397226.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.