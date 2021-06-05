Police officers are investigating after the Spar in London Road, Hilsea, was targeted in a robbery on the evening of Saturday, May 15.

A man entered the store and demanded money from the till. The staff member handed over the contents, approximately £300 in cash, before the man fled.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Now, police are looking to speak to the man captured on CCTV in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Keeka Way, part of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Investigations team, said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident.

‘Specifically we would like to identify the person in this CCTV image, who we believe may be able to assist us in our investigation.

‘If this is you, or you recognise who the man is, we would please urge you to come forward with any information that you might have.’

The CCTV image comes after a separate incident at the One Stop in Copnor Road yesterday morning, where a man entered the shop, threatened staff, and snatched the till.

He then smashed through a pane of glass to escape as the front door had been locked.

A second man was reported to be waiting outside with bikes and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the Spar robbery can call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210188289.

For the One Stop robbery, people can quote 44210217261.

