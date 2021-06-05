MoD stays tight-lipped after HMS Prince of Wales departure from Portsmouth is postponed

THE Ministry of Defence is remaining tight-lipped about the condition of HMS Prince of Wales.

By David George
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:37 pm

The QE-class carrier was due to sail from Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday evening, but this departure was put on ice by the Royal Navy – with no explanation given.

Some sources have cited a potential issue with the ship’s engines, but the MoD has refused to comment on this.

Read More

Read More
Havant residents angered by ‘disgraceful’ decision to approve councillor’s plans...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returned to Portsmouth on May 26. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Queen’s Harbour Master in Portsmouth said the warship could provisionally sail tomorrow, but the ship has not appeared on Sunday’s shipping movements.

A spokeswoman from the MoD said: ‘All shipping movements are subject to change.

‘The change of sailing timings will not affect HMS Prince of Wales’ training programme.’

HMS Prince of Wales is slightly larger than sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

When the carrier does leave the city, she will be continuing with her latest series of sea trials.

The ship has recently been carrying out training off the south coast with RAF Chinook helicopters.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.