MoD stays tight-lipped after HMS Prince of Wales departure from Portsmouth is postponed
THE Ministry of Defence is remaining tight-lipped about the condition of HMS Prince of Wales.
The QE-class carrier was due to sail from Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday evening, but this departure was put on ice by the Royal Navy – with no explanation given.
Some sources have cited a potential issue with the ship’s engines, but the MoD has refused to comment on this.
The Queen’s Harbour Master in Portsmouth said the warship could provisionally sail tomorrow, but the ship has not appeared on Sunday’s shipping movements.
A spokeswoman from the MoD said: ‘All shipping movements are subject to change.
‘The change of sailing timings will not affect HMS Prince of Wales’ training programme.’
HMS Prince of Wales is slightly larger than sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth.
When the carrier does leave the city, she will be continuing with her latest series of sea trials.
The ship has recently been carrying out training off the south coast with RAF Chinook helicopters.