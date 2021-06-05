The QE-class carrier was due to sail from Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday evening, but this departure was put on ice by the Royal Navy – with no explanation given.

Some sources have cited a potential issue with the ship’s engines, but the MoD has refused to comment on this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returned to Portsmouth on May 26. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Queen’s Harbour Master in Portsmouth said the warship could provisionally sail tomorrow, but the ship has not appeared on Sunday’s shipping movements.

A spokeswoman from the MoD said: ‘All shipping movements are subject to change.

‘The change of sailing timings will not affect HMS Prince of Wales’ training programme.’

HMS Prince of Wales is slightly larger than sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

When the carrier does leave the city, she will be continuing with her latest series of sea trials.

The ship has recently been carrying out training off the south coast with RAF Chinook helicopters.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron