Hampshire police said the first incident happened between 8.45pm and 9pm on May 26 at the Mountbatten Centre car park in Alex Way, Stamshaw.

Four teenagers were walking across the car park outside the Nuffield Gym when three men approached and demanded their wallets at knife-point.

One victim had a knife pressed against his side until he and the others handed over the items.

CCTV images of three men have been released after a possibly linked series of robberies and assaults in Portsmouth.

The three robbers then fled but at 9.30pm police said 'the same three men' entered Co-op in Twyford Avenue - about a 10-minute walk away.

Inside the trio assaulted two men inflicting minor injuries.

But then one of the group launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man in nearby Stamshaw Road between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

The man suffered a fractured skull but is now recovering at home having been in hospital.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Officers have conducted all initial lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public to help identify the offenders involved.

‘Do you recognise these men? Were you in either area at the time of the incidents? Perhaps you see what happened?

‘Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call 101, quoting 44210204846.

‘Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

