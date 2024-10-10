Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been found guilty of offences relating to prostitution and human trafficking in Portsmouth.

Moon Swee How, aged 58, of Rutland Road, Swindon, and Xiaoxia Yang, aged 60, of Lindsay Street, Belfast, were found guilty of conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and conspiracy to engage in human trafficking.

Between June 2018 and April 2019, they were involved in a conspiracy to set up, operate and control a property in Hilsea Market at which paid sexual services were provided. Officers of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) expressed delight at the verdict.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dan Hope, of SEROCU, said: “I am pleased that these two individuals have been found guilty after they refused to admit their involvement in this case.

“SEROCU is committed to tackling exploitation and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

How and Yang were both charged in July 2023 and will be sentenced on February 4, 2025.