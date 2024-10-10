Portsmouth prostitution: Two people charged with setting up Hilsea property to run sexual services from
Moon Swee How, aged 58, of Rutland Road, Swindon, and Xiaoxia Yang, aged 60, of Lindsay Street, Belfast, were found guilty of conspiracy to control prostitution for gain and conspiracy to engage in human trafficking.
Between June 2018 and April 2019, they were involved in a conspiracy to set up, operate and control a property in Hilsea Market at which paid sexual services were provided. Officers of the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) expressed delight at the verdict.
Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dan Hope, of SEROCU, said: “I am pleased that these two individuals have been found guilty after they refused to admit their involvement in this case.
“SEROCU is committed to tackling exploitation and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”
How was found to be responsible for renting the property and also arranging online adverts to publicise the services. Yang was found to have been the one to pay the rent and directed clients to the location. Both were responsible for supervising the running of the property and services.
How and Yang were both charged in July 2023 and will be sentenced on February 4, 2025.