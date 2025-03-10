Portsmouth ranked among most violent cities - one place behind Southampton

Portsmouth has been ranked in the top 10 most violent cities in England and Wales - one place behind Southampton.

Guildhall Square in Portsmouth | Sam Stephenson

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show Portsmouth has 583.9 violent crimes per 10,000 people, while Southampton has 588.7.

Popular seaside resort Blackpool was first place with 769.7 while big cities Manchester and Birmingham were also in the top 10.

Meanwhile, data released from Hampshire Police last year revealed a total of 31,386 crimes were reported in Portsmouth between March 2023 to February 2024. The city's most prevalent crime was violence and sexual offences at a shocking 11,284 reports, making up 36% of the city's crime. The city's least reported crime was theft against a person with 184 reports, making up 0.5% of all of Portsmouth crime.

Charles Dickens and Nelson wards saw 9,191 crime reports, making up 29% of the city's crime. The area also had the most instances of violence and sexual offences totaling 3,562, 39% of all crime in the area.

Paulsgrove had the lowest number of incidents at 1,613, making up 5% of the city's crime.