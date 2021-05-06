Portsmouth sex offender must pay £180 after deleting WhatsApp chat history

Raymond Russell, 25, of Castle Street, Portchester, admitted cannabis drug-driving in East Street, Fareham, on September 13 last year.

He was fined £500 with a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Anthony Carpenter, 28, of Sil Close Road, Shepton Mallet in Somerset, admitted driving while banned in Magdala Road, Cosham, and without insurance, on March 4.

He admitted breaching a community order for two charges of assault by beating and criminal damage.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 60 hours' unpaid work and 30 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Joyce, 20, of Witts Hill, Southampton, admitted being drunk and disorderly on the A27 at Cams Hill in Portchester on February 23.

He was fined £50 with a £24 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joyce admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, and was fined £200.

Matthew Messenger, 34, of Heather Road, Petersfield, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on February 21 at Portsmouth police investigation centre.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours' unpaid work, £95 surcharge, £85 costs and an 18-month ban.

Dominic Haynes, 31, of Shackleton Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Marles Close, Gosport, on February 20.

He had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 17 months.

Mark Norval, 42, of Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Cosham, on December 30.

A test revealed he had 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 100 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and serve a 24-month ban.

Paul Morton, 58, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, admitted flouting his sexual harm prevention order by deleting his history on WhatsApp on October 19.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 40 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

