Marvin Paul Gillard and Andrew Mark Kimber both passed away – despite the best efforts of the emergency services and general public.

The incident, involving a Peugeot 207 and Renault Megane, happened on James Callaghan Drive, on May 30, just after 7pm.

From left to right: Marvin Gillard, 48, of Tintern Road, Gosport, and Andrew Kimber, 44, of Hawthorn Close, Fareham, were pronounced dead at the scene of a horror crash near Portsdown Hill on May 30. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Mr Gillard, 48, of Tintern Road, Gosport, and Mr Kimber, 44, of Hawthorn Close, Fareham, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 13-year-old boy was also taken to hospital.

Both men were in separate vehicles, and their families have paid tribute to them via Hampshire Constabulary.

Mr Gillard’s family said: ‘The world has lost a true gent, a loving son, brother, father and friend to many.

Emergency services were called to James Callaghan Drive following reports of a collision involving a black Peugeot 207 and a grey Renault Megane, just before 7.10pm, on Monday, 30 May. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘It’s clear to see how much he was loved by the support that the family are currently receiving.’

Speaking about Mr Kimber, his family said: ‘Andrew was a devoted husband and father, a cherished son, and loyal friend.

‘The loss of Andrew has devastated us all and sent shockwaves far and wide. So sudden. So unfair.

‘He has left a hole in our lives and our hearts that can never be filled.

‘Not a day will go by where he will not be remembered with a smile, followed by tears for a life with so much to look forward to suddenly ripped away.

‘Shine bright Andy, you were always the biggest star.’

Crews from Cosham Fire Station and South Central Ambulance Service were present at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, as part of Operation Vocation.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the grey Megane or black Peugeot being driven on Portsdown Hill on May 30 to get in contact with us.

‘We are particularly interested in any dash cam that anyone may have, either of the incident or the minutes leading up to it.

‘I would also ask the public not to speculate on the circumstances of this incident, especially on social media as both families are trying to come to terms with their individual losses.