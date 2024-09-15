Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two boys have been arrested after an electric bike was stolen in Southsea.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Outram Road at 12.25am on September 2 following reports of suspicious behaviour in the area. “Officers attended the scene and an electric bike was recovered on Albert Road,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Two teenagers from Portsmouth have been arrested after an electric bike was stolen in Southsea. The owner is being urged to claim it. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“Two teenage boys from Portsmouth were arrested.” The first, aged 16, was detained on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle. He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released from bail under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The owner of the bike is being urged to claim it. Police added: “If this bike is yours, or you recognise it, please contact 101 quoting reference 44240375811. Alternatively, go online and submit information on our website.”