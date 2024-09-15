Two Portsmouth teenagers arrested after electric bike in Southsea
Police were called to Outram Road at 12.25am on September 2 following reports of suspicious behaviour in the area. “Officers attended the scene and an electric bike was recovered on Albert Road,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
“Two teenage boys from Portsmouth were arrested.” The first, aged 16, was detained on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle. He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The second, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released from bail under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The owner of the bike is being urged to claim it. Police added: “If this bike is yours, or you recognise it, please contact 101 quoting reference 44240375811. Alternatively, go online and submit information on our website.”