Portsmouth teenagers arrested for manslaughter after death of Southsea pensioner

THREE teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of an 84-year-old man in Southsea.

The body of Anthony Ronald Berry was found at a home in Manners Road, Southsea on Friday.

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of manslaughter.

They are two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Portsmouth.

All three have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Police enquiries are continuing and officers would like to hear from anyone who knew Mr Berry, or has information about any suspicious activity in Manners Road that could help the investigation.

Supt Steve Burridge, District Commander for Portsmouth, said: ‘At this time, we do believe this was an isolated incident. We are currently working to establish the full circumstances of the death.

‘Local officers are focusing patrols in the area to reassure residents and are continuing to make enquiries, so if you live in the vicinity and have any concerns or any information, do not hesitate to speak to them. Or you can call 101, quoting Operation Satchel.’