Prowling pervert linked to Portsmouth remains on the run as wanted sex offender spotted - call 999 if seen
Prowling pervert Christopher Spelman, 66, is continuing to be hunted by police. He is wanted for is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notifications requirements.
The pensioner is from Prescot in Merseyside, with Lancashire Police heading up the investigation. As previously reported in The News, Portsmouth Police confirmed he had links to the city, Fareham, and Hampshire. Spelman has been wanted since July 14, after he was released from prison earlier in the month.
In its latest update on Facebook, Lancashire Police shared a picture of when the deviant was last spotted. The force said: “Spelman, initially from Prescot, Merseyside, is likely to be living in a tent and travelling – using transport hubs and campsites. At the start of July, Spelman was released from prison near Weymouth and failed to register an address with police – in breach of his notification requirements.
“As an update, we have this sighting of him on CCTV at Bournemouth railway station at 10.56am on Friday, July 4. He exits the station and turns in the direction of Holdenhurst Road.”
Lancashire Police has implored anyone who spots him, in Portsmouth or across the country, to call the emergency number immediately. “Spelman might have used local shops, the bus service or taxis in the area (Bournemouth)”, they added.
“Immediate sightings of Spelman in any part of the country, please call 999. Any previous sightings or information as to where he might be email [email protected].”