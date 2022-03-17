Portsmouth woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after taking her 13-year-old daughter without permission
A PORTSMOUTH woman has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after taking her 13-year-old daughter without permission.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:04 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:07 am
Police have now located Alisa Sniedzina who was last seen with her mother Baiba, 52, in Devonshire Avenue just before 3.30pm yesterday (March 17).
Baiba is not currently the legal guardian of her daughter and had taken her without permission. She remains in police custody.
It comes after an appeal by the police to find the pair yesterday.