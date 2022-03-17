Portsmouth woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after taking her 13-year-old daughter without permission

Police have now located Alisa Sniedzina who was last seen with her mother Baiba, 52, in Devonshire Avenue just before 3.30pm yesterday (March 17).

Baiba is not currently the legal guardian of her daughter and had taken her without permission. She remains in police custody.

It comes after an appeal by the police to find the pair yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Press Association

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron