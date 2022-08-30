News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth woman beater dumped behind bars for attacking partner

A WOMAN beater from Portsmouth was dumped behind bars for attacking his partner in her own home.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:03 pm

Joel Petty, 40, of Canal Walk, was locked-up for 15 months after the terrifying assault on the woman on June 5 last year.

The incident, which happened at the woman’s home in Farnborough, saw Petty breach a nine-month suspended sentence for a similar offence.

Petty had the suspended sentence activated at Winchester Crown Court earlier this month and was also handed a further six months for his latest offence of assault by beating on the female.

It meant Petty was given a total sentence of 15 months for the offences.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order during his court appearance.

Petty, who is from Farnborough, had initially appealed the assault conviction at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court but this was rejected at the Winchester court.

The maximum sentence for assault by beating is six months.

