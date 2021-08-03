Portsmouth woman fined £75 after being identified as mystery dog poo dumper caught on CCTV
A WOMAN has been fined £75 after being caught on CCTV dumping a bag of dog excrement in the street.
The News revealed Portsmouth City Council was investigating the incident in Westfield Road, Eastney, after fed-up resident Paul Cattermer caught her on camera.
He used a Ring Doorbell and a dash cam in his camper van to catch her antics on Sunday at around 7.10am.
Now the woman, who was walking a Shih Tzu, has been identified following coverage in this newspaper.
The city council confirmed she has been issued a £75 fixed penalty notice.
Ex-Army test engineer Paul, 48, said: ‘It shows that the council do do things and it’s been what, two or three days, from them getting their enforcement in?
‘That’s how quickly it can be done.
‘Hopefully it will deter others.
‘I’m just glad it’s over and she’s seen the error of her ways, which was what I was trying to do in the beginning.’
Paul praised the council for its professional handling of the incident.
As reported, he became frustrated after ‘months and weeks’ of finding bagged excrement under his campervan.
A council spokeswoman said: ‘The person has been identified and issued with a fixed penalty notice.’