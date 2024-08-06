Portsmouth youngsters terrorise bus passengers with verbal abuse as police call for witnesses
The incident occurred just before 6pm on Saturday, July 27 on a First Bus between Commercial Road and Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. The group were seen to hurl abuse at a man and woman believed to be in their 40s, a teenage boy, and a boy aged between eight and 10.
It is also reported that the younger of the boys may also have been assaulted by them. Police are now asking if anyone witnessed what happened.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, or been affected by, an incident in Portsmouth last week.
“It was reported to us that a group of young people were seen to be verbally abusive towards a man and a woman (thought to be in their late 40s), a teenage boy and a boy aged around 8-10 years, on a First Bus between Commercial Road and QA Hospital. It was also reported that they may have assaulted the younger of the boys.
“The man, woman and boys left the bus at QA and the young people got off of the bus at Hilsea. We are reviewing CCTV from the bus to establish what happened, however if you were on the bus and saw what happened, or if you have any information about the incident, please call us on 101 quoting 44240319879, or go online to report via our website.”
The police have also advised you can provide information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their website.