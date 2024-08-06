Rampant anti-social behaviour from youths has forced police to implement a dispersal order.

Officers have been tackling a range of incidents in the Hamble area. The highest profile of these was young people making their way into Hamble Quay via the pontoon and damaging the Hamble Lifeboat - leaving volunteers shocked and “deeply saddened” by the “senseless” act.

A dispersal order has been implemented in the area around Hamble Lifeboat. | Google Street View

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary stepped up the patrols in the area, but this has not proven to be enough. Personnel from Hedge End’s Neighbourhood Policing Team put forward the dispersal order, which covers Hamble Quay and the Foreshore area. It is in place from 1pm today until 1pm on Thursday (August 8).

Police Sergeant Suzanne Badham said: “We know that anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on those living and working in the local area – especially during this time of year with warmer weather and the school holidays. We are not trying to stop people – especially young people – from having fun in these areas, but we must balance this with the wider community concerns around threatening and intimidating behaviour.”

Officers will be given the powers to move on individuals or groups from an area, especially if they are suspected to be involved in anti-social behaviour. People under 16 will have their details taken down and officers will speak to their parents. The order also gives officers the power to seize anything used in the commission of anti-social behaviour. Anyone who refuses to disperse when asked by an officer can be arrested.

Sergeant Badham added: “Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or large gatherings of people causing a nuisance should call 101 or report it to us online. If a crime is in progress, call 999.”