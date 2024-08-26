Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released images of a vehicle whose driver may have witnessed a fatal crash in Hampshire.

Police have released two images of a car whose driver may have witnessed a fatal collision in Portchester. | Hampshire Police

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 13 when a collision took place between a Honda Jazz and a cyclist around 9.44pm. The cyclist, 16-year-old Ethan Wilkie from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have now released two images of a car whose occupant may have witnessed the collision. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are releasing these images of a vehicle driven by a potential witness to a fatal road traffic collision in Portchester.

“Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.44pm on Tuesday, August 13 to the scene of a collision at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester Lane and Skew Road. This involved a silver Honda Jazz and a cyclist, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Sadly, 16-year-old Ethan Wilkie from Portsmouth later passed away in hospital. Shortly before the collision, the driver of the pictured vehicle – a silver Ford Galaxy - is believed to have turned right out of Skew Road and onto Portsdown Hill Road.

Police have released two images of a car whose driver may have witnessed a fatal collision in Portchester. | Hampshire police

“If you were the driver of this vehicle, or you know who they are, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240347160.”

Police have advised that information can also be provided to them via their website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

While the police would like to hear from the driver they are also encouraging anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, including anyone that has any footage.