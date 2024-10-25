Expensive power tools recovered after being dumped in woodland by men "acting suspiciously" in Gosport
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said they were carrying out night-time patrols when they discovered two males on push bikes “acting suspiciously”. The men were spotted in the area around Forton Road and Mill Lane at roughly 3am yesterday morning (October 24).
Gosport Police reported on Facebook: “A number of power tools have been recovered by police which appeared to have been stashed by whoever these people were. We’re not convinced that many legitimate builders leave their tools hidden in woodland for safe keeping overnight and, unfortunately, it is more likely that these have been taken from someone’s van or shed.”
The owner of the tools, or anyone who knows more about the incident, are advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240463702. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.
Police said: “You will need to provide either a serial number or other identifiable feature so that we are confident that they are being returned to their rightful owner. Make sure you note down any serial numbers on any high value possessions as this is the easiest way of proving ownership in the event that they are ever recovered by police.”