Dame Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, has spoken out about the incident amid an on-going security row between the politician and parliamentary authorities.

It follows a violent attack on December 12, last year, which saw a 35-year-old Gosport man launch a ‘concerted effort’ to break into the MP’s offices in Stoke Road.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP

Police arrested the male after the 15-minute rampage and subsequently detained him under the Mental Health Act.

But the incident left the front door to Dame Caroline’s offices, in the Conservative Association building, ruined.

Yet, despite appeals to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) to pay to repair the damaged door, Dame Caroline has admitted a ‘nightmare’ of bureaucratic red tape has meant the door still hasn’t been fixed – four months on.

‘It’s a nightmare, I’m worried about my own safety but mostly that of my team,’ the former minister admitted last night. ‘The system is bureaucratic, long-winded and senseless.

‘I’ve been told “we are currently reviewing the security measures and your comments will be fed into this review”.

‘I’m not asking for 24/7 security, just to have a secure front door.’

The revelation comes amid claims some MPs were considering ending face-to-face meetings with constituents after the murder of Sir David Amess by an Islamic State fanatic.

Sir David was stabbed more than 20 times while at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in October last year, by 26-year-old Ali Harbi Ali – who has been found guilty of murder.

IPSA deals with parliamentary expenses, with finance tsars at the organisation having the final say on whether or not to green-light cash to fund MP’s day-to-day costs.

A separate parliamentary body is in charge of assessing security and making recommendations to IPSA.

However, it’s believed IPSA is digging its heels in and refusing to sign off on repairs to Dame Caroline’s office due to the leasing terms, which only cover internal doors, not the external security door.

‘There’s basically a huge disconnect between those who advise on security and those who pay the bills,’ Dame Caroline added.

Hampshire police said it has ‘continued to investigate’ the damage to the MP’s offices, with a spokesman adding that ‘following consultation with all parties involved’ a decision had been taken for the 35-year-old man responsible for the incident to receive a conditional caution for criminal damage.

Under a scheme of restorative justice, the male is required to write a letter of apology to Dame Caroline.

Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, district commander for Fareham and Gosport, added: ’Security arrangements for MPs are kept under constant review by the parliamentary authorities and the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team (PLaIT).

‘Locally, Hampshire Constabulary officers regularly engage with local MPs, and other political figures, to understand and meet any of their security concerns and needs.

‘Advice regarding security is available to all MPs and their constituency teams upon request, and police can also utilise tactical options for protective physical security to members in their homes and constituencies as part of Operation Bridger.’

Neighbouring Fareham MP and attorney general, Suella Braverman, admitted she had faced death threats online but said she still felt ‘safe’ in her constituency and would continue to hold monthly surgeries.

‘Parliament has put in place a huge amount of extra security for MPs and I am very grateful for it,’ she added. ‘I have been impressed with the relevant parliamentary and policing team which was able to identify someone who had made a death threat to me by email.’

Havant MP Alan Mak added parliamentary police had helped him ‘step up security’ and that he remains ‘active’ in the area – but ‘more vigilant’.

An IPSA spokesman said: ‘Our colleagues at the Parliamentary Security Department at the House of Commons and the police take the lead role on security issues and advise on security arrangements.