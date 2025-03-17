A “sexual predator” who drugged and raped “vulnerable young women” has been handed a life sentence.

Officers arrested Shane “Blue” Gibbs after he was found hiding in a hotel in North End, Portsmouth, to escape justice. The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of multiple sexual offences against four women and two girls across Sussex.

Emma Lile of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Gibbs was a sexual predator who went around Brighton preying on vulnerable young women in pursuit of his own hideous purposes. We would like to extend a special thanks to the victims who came forward to report these crimes and gave evidence to a court about their horrific experiences.”

Shane ‘Blue’ Gibbs, 35, of no fixed address, was handed a life sentence after drugging and raping "vulnerable young women" across Sussex. He was arrested after being found hiding in a hotel in Portsmouth. | Sussex Police

Police launched an urgent search for Gibbs on Christmas Eve 2023 after enquiries linked him to six attacks during that month. Remorseless Gibbs stupefied five of his victims with narcotics before raping them. All of his victims were supported by specialist officers.

He was found in Travelodge in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, on January 4, 2024, and detained. Gibbs was charged with with eight counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault by penetration, and one count each of intentional strangulation, false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

Some of his victims shared personal statements to share how his atrocities changed their lives forever. One read: “It has taken me a month nearly to write this statement with the months running up to it thinking about how best to get you to understand the impact this man has had on me, my life which then extends to my children’s lives.

“The truth is there isn't one, I couldn't put into words the level of anguish and sorrow for you to comprehend just how much Shane has broken me. I am no longer [name redacted]; I never will be again. I don’t want to be her either, she is an idiot that let a man fool her, a jester in a knight’s armour.

“I can’t love the way I loved before because I cannot trust the way I did. I don't trust myself anymore, how can I trust my own judgement again? I trusted this person, his words and I lost myself to that. How can I look at anyone and believe what they say or do?”

Another victim statement read: “I feel violated by Shane Gibbs and I think that even the thought of him doing what he did to us is horrible. We were all so vulnerable and I look much younger than my age. This has opened my eyes to a lot.

“At first I didn’t realise I had been raped but then the feeling that I couldn’t move, I blamed myself at first and my mental health declined. The mania I felt showed how poorly I was and I have since been diagnosed as having PTSD. I feel like a different person to who I was before Shane raped me.”

Gibbs was initially found guilty at Lewes Crown Court in November 2024. He was sentenced to life at the same court last Friday (March 14) - ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years and 299 days in prison.

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe, of Sussex Police, said: “Shane Gibbs subjected these women to horrific ordeals, but thanks to their strength and determination he has now faced justice. No jail sentence can make up for the trauma he has inflicted, but I hope these six brave victims now have the time and space to move on with their lives. These women have been at the forefront of our minds throughout this complex investigation. I would like to thank all involved for helping to support them and put a dangerous predator behind bars.”

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman added: “From the moment we were made aware of Gibbs’ offending, we have worked tirelessly with our partners and other forces to protect his victims and ensure he was held to account for his crimes. Complex investigations such as these rely on the collaboration of a huge number of people, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their outstanding work.

“Victims sit at the heart of all of our investigations, and as a force we have undertaken a full review of how we investigate rape and other serious sexual offences to give us the best possible chance of catching offenders, while supporting their victims. If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report to us in the confidence you will be heard and supported, and we will do absolutely everything we can to secure the justice you deserve.”

Ms Lilie added: “These convictions send a very clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who abuse or sexually exploit women. I encourage any victims of violence against women in girls in whatever form to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”