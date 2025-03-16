Body of a man found in Southsea with emergency services shutting down Woodpath
Multiple emergency service vehicles were seen in Woodpath, Southsea, just after 8pm on Saturday, March 15. Police have advised that a mans body was found but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.15pm yesterday (March 15), after the body of a man was found in Woodpath, Southsea. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Police cars blocked off the entrance to the road from Elm Grove while ambulance services checked the man and offices conducted enquiries.