Police have confirmed that the body of a man was discovered in Southsea last night.

Police cars blocked off the entrance to Woodpath from Elm Grove on Saturday night while they dealt with the incident. | Stu Vaizey

Multiple emergency service vehicles were seen in Woodpath, Southsea, just after 8pm on Saturday, March 15. Police have advised that a mans body was found but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.15pm yesterday (March 15), after the body of a man was found in Woodpath, Southsea. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police cars blocked off the entrance to the road from Elm Grove while ambulance services checked the man and offices conducted enquiries.