Body of a man found in Southsea with emergency services shutting down Woodpath

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
Police have confirmed that the body of a man was discovered in Southsea last night.

Police cars blocked off the entrance to Woodpath from Elm Grove on Saturday night while they dealt with the incident.placeholder image
Police cars blocked off the entrance to Woodpath from Elm Grove on Saturday night while they dealt with the incident. | Stu Vaizey

Multiple emergency service vehicles were seen in Woodpath, Southsea, just after 8pm on Saturday, March 15. Police have advised that a mans body was found but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.15pm yesterday (March 15), after the body of a man was found in Woodpath, Southsea. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police cars blocked off the entrance to the road from Elm Grove while ambulance services checked the man and offices conducted enquiries.

