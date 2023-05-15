Pc Dominic Green, who served in an armed response vehicle on the Isle of Wight, met the ‘young, physically attractive’ woman when he stopped the untaxed car she was driving on March 19 2019, the tribunal at Aldershot Police Station heard.

He then used her details to get in touch with her using his personal phone.

Green, who has since resigned, then arranged to meet up with the woman, referred to only as Miss A to protect her identity, in the early hours after he had finished his shift a few months later, Barnabas Branston, representing Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, told the hearing.

A misconduct hearing is taking place against PC Dominic Green. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said Miss A, who has ‘thousands of followers on Facebook and Instagram’, got into Green's car before the pair kissed and the police officer performed a sex act on her.

Mr Branston said: ‘The first allegation relates to his meeting a young, physically attractive female when he and a colleague were on duty and seized the untaxed vehicle that she was driving in the early evening of March 19 2019.

‘She was a model and claimed to have thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook.

‘She disclosed that she had recently had problems with depression and Pc Green suggested the name of a counsellor.

‘Having met that young female and having taken her details, Pc Green subsequently contacted her from his mobile phone and also viewed her modelling photographs online.

‘Over a period of several months he engaged in inappropriate and flirty correspondence, including asking her for a 'bath selfie' and referring to how attractive she looked in her modelling shots in swimwear and underwear.’

Mr Branston continued: ‘This was an evolving relationship over a period of many months and that must therefore have involved a degree of planning/predatory steps with the malign intent of sexual gratification; the behaviour extended over a significant period of time, the female was vulnerable and there is a significant degree of national concern about this type of conduct.’

He said Green should have known Miss A was classed as vulnerable because she suffered from depression.

Mr Branston added: ‘The officer's conduct has significantly crossed the line of acceptable behaviour into the realms of gross misconduct.’

Miss A told the hearing she agreed on a night in June or July that year to meet Green in his hatchback car outside her home at about 2am, when they began kissing.

She said she had been out drinking and had used cannabis and cocaine but was coherent and happy to meet up with Green.

Miss A said: ‘We were kissing and snogging and he had his hands on my face and kissing my neck and he guided me over and I went willingly on top of him and straddled him with my back to the steering wheel.’

She said he undid her trousers and performed a sex act on her.

She added: ‘I didn't feel very comfortable so I got off and we continued to kiss and cuddle but I got back into the passenger seat. I realised I didn't want it to go any further.’

Miss A said Green's claim that he had visited her to discuss her car and that no intimate contact occurred is ‘absurd’ and added: ‘I didn't have any problems with my car. The traffic stop had been months prior.’

Mr Branston said that afterwards the pair exchanged messages, with Miss A writing: ‘Hopefully catch up soon x’ and Green replying: ‘That would be nice. I still smile when I think of last time!’

Miss A responded: ‘It was rather interesting wasn't it haha’ and Green replied: ‘Escalated rather quickly. I wonder if it could happen again though.’

Mr Branston said Green faces a second allegation of gross misconduct by sending messages to Miss A in an attempt to dissuade her from participating in the investigation against him.

The hearing was told Green, who left the force on May 13, has decided not to attend proceedings.