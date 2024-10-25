Predatory rogue traders operating in Gosport after they ask resident for £1,500 to fix unbroken roof

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 08:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Greedy rogue traders have been operating in Gosport with police launching an investigation.

Officers received a report of men targeting a resident of a Gosport address. The force said the man was “offered” to have his roof fixed for £1,500, despite it having no issues.

Residents have been advised to call 999 in extreme scenarios. Police Constable Jason Steel, of the Gosport Central team, submitted a report on the Hampshire alerts website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Just a quick message to let you know we are investigating an incident where a resident of a Gosport address has been ‘offered’ to have his roof fixed for £1,500. It is likely there was no damage in the first place.

“Please be mindful if you have any unsolicited trades turn up to work on your roof, call 101 or report online if you believe this has happened to you. Call 999 if you or your neighbours have such individuals at or near your address.”

Related topics:GosportPoliceHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice