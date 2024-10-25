Predatory rogue traders operating in Gosport after they ask resident for £1,500 to fix unbroken roof
Officers received a report of men targeting a resident of a Gosport address. The force said the man was “offered” to have his roof fixed for £1,500, despite it having no issues.
Residents have been advised to call 999 in extreme scenarios. Police Constable Jason Steel, of the Gosport Central team, submitted a report on the Hampshire alerts website.
He said: “Just a quick message to let you know we are investigating an incident where a resident of a Gosport address has been ‘offered’ to have his roof fixed for £1,500. It is likely there was no damage in the first place.
“Please be mindful if you have any unsolicited trades turn up to work on your roof, call 101 or report online if you believe this has happened to you. Call 999 if you or your neighbours have such individuals at or near your address.”