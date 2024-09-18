Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thieves have been stealing power tools from vans during the early hours.

Police officers are appealing for information after vehicles were targeted at a car park in Portsmouth Road, Horndean. The thefts took place between August 18 and 19.

The vans were targeted in a car park in Portsmouth Road, Horndean. | Google Street View

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vans left in the car park by the Premier Inn hotel were singled out by criminals. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued a statement via its alerts page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “There have been two work vans broken into overnight on the 17th August through to 18th August, whereby unknown person(s) have gained access to the vehicles that were parked in the car park next to the Premier Inn along Portsmouth Road, Horndean. On this occasion power tools have been stolen.”

The force added that these incidents could be connected to attempted thefts in the Rowlands Castle area. Occurring in the same timeframe, the incidents took place in a Travelodge carpark in Whichers Gate Road. They were unsuccessful, but damage was caused to the vehicles.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240400466.