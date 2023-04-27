Southampton FC and AFC Bournemouth will kick-off this evening at 7.45pm ahead of a relegation six-pointer. Officers will be conducting tougher measures before and after the game in a bid to clamp down on hooliganism.

NOW READ: 12 arrested after mass brawl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mass brawl broke out at a previous Southampton match against Tottenham Hotspur on March 18 – with thugs throwing tables, chairs and glasses at each other. The dispersal order allows police to remove anyone from an area who may be involved with anti-social behaviour.

Police have implemented a dispersal order for the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

This applies to the vicinity of St Mary’s Stadium, the city centre and route to the ground. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they put the order in place so fans can enjoy tonight’s match. It will be in place from 2pm this afternoon until 2am tomorrow.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘We know the majority of those attending the match will be there to do just that, and not to get involved in any disorder or anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Two men tragically die of carbon monoxide poisoning aboard sports cruiser Emma Louise

‘This dispersal order simply allows us to ensure that anyone using the occasion to cause trouble can be removed. There will be officers throughout the city, so please say hello if you see them, and if you have any concerns then let them know.

The area of the dispersal order. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.