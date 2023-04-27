News you can trust since 1877
Premier League: Dispersal order issued ahead of Southampton FC and AFC Bournemouth match

Police have put in a dispersal order around a football stadium ahead of a Premier League match.

By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Southampton FC and AFC Bournemouth will kick-off this evening at 7.45pm ahead of a relegation six-pointer. Officers will be conducting tougher measures before and after the game in a bid to clamp down on hooliganism.

A mass brawl broke out at a previous Southampton match against Tottenham Hotspur on March 18 – with thugs throwing tables, chairs and glasses at each other. The dispersal order allows police to remove anyone from an area who may be involved with anti-social behaviour.

Police have implemented a dispersal order for the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice have implemented a dispersal order for the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
This applies to the vicinity of St Mary’s Stadium, the city centre and route to the ground. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they put the order in place so fans can enjoy tonight’s match. It will be in place from 2pm this afternoon until 2am tomorrow.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘We know the majority of those attending the match will be there to do just that, and not to get involved in any disorder or anti-social behaviour.

‘This dispersal order simply allows us to ensure that anyone using the occasion to cause trouble can be removed. There will be officers throughout the city, so please say hello if you see them, and if you have any concerns then let them know.

The area of the dispersal order. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.The area of the dispersal order. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
‘Obviously, we hope not to have to use this power, but our main priority is to ensure public safety.’