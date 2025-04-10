Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £20,000 reward for information in relation to the murder of a man who was fatally shot in his home has been extended.

Richard ‘Ricky’ Haywood was 36-years-old when he was fatally shot in his flat above Ambiance Jewellers on Shirley Road, Southampton, on Monday, October 16, 1989.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Major Crime team re-opened the investigation into Ricky’s death last year in a bid to get answers for Ricky’s family.

A new public appeal for information was launched in October 2024 and more than 80 people came forward giving the police new lines of enquiries to follow up.

As the police investigation progresses, the deadline for a £20,000 reward for information provided by the charity Crimestoppers, has now been extended and will expire on June 25th.

The reward is on offer to anyone who can provide information exclusively to Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, that leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anyone responsible for Ricky’s murder.

Elizabeth Brunt, senior investigating officer, who is leading the investigation, said: “I have been extremely impressed with the response we have had from the public since we re-appealed for information in relation to this case back in October.

“Those that we have spoken to throughout the course of our investigation have been very helpful, however we still need more people to come forward and break their silence. Ricky’s family still need answers and we will not stop working to secure justice for them.

“I still believe that someone knows why Ricky was killed and who was responsible. Whatever your allegiances, you would be doing the right thing by telling us what you know.”

Beth Simpson, regional manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “If you have information about those involved in Mr Haywood’s murder and have remained silent, please consider speaking up now.

“We cannot trace your call, device or location and we will never ask for your name. You won’t have to speak to the police, give a witness statement or go to court.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting Operation Tango/44080416574 or visit the public portal to submit information online. Click here for more information about the portal.