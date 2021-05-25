£80m worth of cocaine found after washing up on Sussex beaches

National Crime Agency (NCA) handout photo of a large number of packages believed to contain Class A drugs that have been found in Sussex. Picture: NCA/PA Wire

Almost one tonne of the class A drug was found by passers-by in near Hastings and Newhaven on Monday.

The drugs, which were wrapped in waterproof bags and attached to life jackets to make them float, are believed to have originated in South America.

Samples have tested positive for cocaine, though a full forensic examination will now be carried out.

The combined weight is thought to be around 960kg, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK would have had an estimated street value of around £80m.

Martin Grace, NCA branch commander, said: ‘This is a significant amount of class A drugs which we think originated in South America, but we are keeping an open mind about how the drugs washed up here and where the end destination might have been.

‘Clearly though, losing a consignment of this size this will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved.’

NCA officers are investigating the seizures, which are being linked.

Pictures released by the NCA on Tuesday show several packages lying on a pebble beach.

Mr Grace added: ‘Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners.’

