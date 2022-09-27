Public warned 'don't approach' naked man seen 'several times' near New Forest golf course and cemetery
THE public have been warned not to approach a naked man who has been spotted ‘several times’ near a golf course and cemetery.
Officers are still hunting the man deciding to bare it all after first receiving a report about him in June.
There have been multiple reports of a clothesless individual walking between Lyndhurst and Ashurst, in the New Forest.
A resident told police they saw him at 6.30am last week.
New Forest Heart Cops carried out a number of patrols to find him last week and over the weekend.
Police advised people not to approach the man and contact them immediately if they see him.
They posted on Facebook last Friday: ‘We’ve been up since just before dawn this morning looking for a man who walks naked between Lyndhurst and Ashurst.
‘A local resident saw him earlier this week just after 6.30am.
‘He’s been seen several times on the track that runs parallel to the A35, especially between the underpass from the golf course behind the cemetery at Bolton’s Bench, through the woods and to the bridges that go over the river as you walk towards Ashurst.
‘We’ve been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols and our advice is if you do see him, don’t approach him and call us immediately.
‘We will back out on patrol in the area tomorrow morning too.’