Questions raised over Police Covenant by county's representative

THE county’s police representative are pleased senior ranks are backing the Police Covenant but raised questions over funding and officer wellbeing.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:01 pm

Chief constables from all forces across England and Wales have pledged their support for the Police Covenant, which was recently enshrined in law.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire police issue warning after vehicle fire on A31 leaves drivers facing 8...

The covenant is a pledge to do more as a nation to help those who serve and to recognise the commitment and sacrifices of officers or ex-police.

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘It’s really good that the chief constables have voiced support for it, but is there funding in place to implement everything?’

She added: ‘Our force is actually quite good on the wellbeing side anyway; I know we’re a lot better than some other forces. If the Police Covenant means that there’s a more consistent wellbeing service provided across the country, that would be really good. At the moment there’s a bit of a force lottery as to what you get or what you don’t get.’