Questions raised over Police Covenant by county's representative

Chief constables from all forces across England and Wales have pledged their support for the Police Covenant, which was recently enshrined in law.

The covenant is a pledge to do more as a nation to help those who serve and to recognise the commitment and sacrifices of officers or ex-police.

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘It’s really good that the chief constables have voiced support for it, but is there funding in place to implement everything?’