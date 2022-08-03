Questions raised over Police Covenant by county's representative

Chief constables from all forces across England and Wales have pledged their support for the Police Covenant, which was recently enshrined in law.
The covenant is a pledge to do more as a nation to help those who serve and to recognise the commitment and sacrifices of officers or ex-police.
Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘It’s really good that the chief constables have voiced support for it, but is there funding in place to implement everything?’
She added: ‘Our force is actually quite good on the wellbeing side anyway; I know we’re a lot better than some other forces. If the Police Covenant means that there’s a more consistent wellbeing service provided across the country, that would be really good. At the moment there’s a bit of a force lottery as to what you get or what you don’t get.’