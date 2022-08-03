A vehicle fire resulted in all lanes being blocked and 80 minute delays after the incident on the westbound section of the A31 near Picket Post, Ringwood, this afternoon.

Hampshire police, attending the incident, have now provided an update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on social media said: ‘We have now opened one lane on the A31 Westbound following the vehicle fire. Traffic is still very heavy, please allow extra time for your journey.’

Hampshire Roads Policing posted previously: ‘The A31 is currently closed westbound just prior to the Picket Post Services due to a car fire. Thankfully all occupants managed to escape uninjured and made their way to safety.’

It follows an incident on Tuesday involving a road sweeper on its side near Picket Post – but was on the eastbound section.